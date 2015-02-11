9 Famous Shoe Designers Recreate Cinderella’s Glass Slipper

This March, Disney is releasing a live-action remake of everyone’s favorite fairy tale about uncomfortable women’s footwear. To generate hype for Cinderella, starring Cate Blanchett and Lily James, Disney recently asked nine celebrated shoe designers to create their own interpretations of the famous glass slipper.





Stuart Weitzman, Salvatore Ferragamo, and Jimmy Choo are among those who have designed real-world versions of the magical slippers. Some are adorned with Swarovski crystals; others are adorned with sparkly lavender bows; still others have platforms to go with their spike heels. None of them look very good for dancing at balls, or for fleeing those balls in time to catch your pumpkin carriage.

The “glass” slippers will be available to order from stores across the world, including Harrods, Saks Fifth Avenue, and Galeries Lafayette in Paris. They’ll be unveiled just before Valentine’s Day. Click the slideshow above to see the designers’ fanciful sketches.

[via WWD]CD