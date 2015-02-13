Explore L.A. With These Charmingly Crude Hand-Drawn Maps

Unless you grew up in Southern California, you probably think of Los Angeles as a sprawling enigma. Here to shed light on the geographic mysteries of the City of Angels is writer Eric Brightwell . Using the name Pendersleigh & Sons Cartography , Brightwell has used a marker to draw in-depth maps of L.A. neighborhoods both famous and obscure. Each is accompanied by a detailed blog post.

Brightwell has made it his business to know everything about these neighborhoods: his recent post on Victor Heights, a neighborhood not even recognized by a sign, included sections on history, architecture, the neighborhood’s changing ethnic makeup, how to get around, the local restaurants and the nearby Everrett Park (to name a few). Brightwell’s passion for documenting his shifting city can not be understated. Prints of his maps are available in various sizes for $125 to $350 here.

