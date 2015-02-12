The Daily Show’s Best Visual Puns

Jon Stewart has hosted the wildly popular satirical news show the Daily Show for almost 17 years now. Last night’s episode brought the revelation that he’s giving up the post sometime in the next year to pursue other projects. It’s sad to think that both Jon Stewart and Stephen Colbert–who ended his own Colbert Report in December–will soon be ghosts of Comedy Central’s past, but their legacy will most definitely live on in the humor and insight they brought to the absurd world of politics and media.





Of the Daily Show‘s endless signature bits and in-jokes over the years, perhaps the most consistent has been the use of visual puns to accompany Jon Stewart’s opening monologues. These range from sharp witted and snarky (a segment on Dick Cheney called “You Don’t Know Dick”) to painfully, hilariously, terrible (a story on Rand Paul’s alleged plagiarism titled “Rand Theft Caught-o”). Stewart was often self-deprecating about his own visuals, poking fun at the audience who found them funny, or remarking “you should have seen the ones we didn’t go with,” but the gags were undeniably entertaining and memorable.

Long after the Daily Show is gone, some of these tossed off jokes are sure to remain lodged in our memories, whether we like it or not. Here are some of our favorites from the show’s run.SW