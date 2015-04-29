Deadline Extended For The 2015 Innovation By Design Awards

Note: The 2015 Awards have passed. Click here for this year’s awards!
We’re pleased to announce that the deadline for the 2015 Innovation By Design Awards has been extended to May 13.
Innovation By Design honors the best examples of design and business working in concert. Finalists appear on Co.Design, and winners are announced in the October 2015 issue of Fast Company magazine.
We have 14 categories this year, including four additions that reflect some of the most important challenges facing designers and business leaders today (scroll down for a complete list). Entries will be judged on their functionality, originality, beauty, sustainability, depth of user insight, cultural impact, and business impact. Our roster of esteemed judges includes designers and design-minded executives from companies and organizations such as Facebook, Starbucks, Autodesk, Pentagram, Cooper Hewitt, MIT Media Lab, the New Yorker, and SOM. See the winners of last year’s competition here.
3-D-Printing (NEW) Groundbreaking designs built using 3-D-printing techniques.
City Solutions (formerly Spaces) Ideas for improving cities, including urban design, architecture, installations, and digital interfaces. See last year’s finalists.
Data Visualization Visual representations of data and other information. Includes static and interactive design. See last year’s finalists.
Experience 3-D communication design that takes into account the various ways users interact with a brand, service, or product. See last year’s finalists.
Experimental Non-commercial concepts, prototypes, and other projects. See last year’s finalists.
Fashion (NEW) Breakthrough ideas in fashion, including products and services.
Graphic 2-D communication design such as typography, illustration, and visual identity. See last year’s finalists.
Health Consumer-facing health and well-being design, including apps, medical devices, fitness trackers, and athletic equipment. See last year’s finalists.
Mobile Apps (formerly Apps) Commercially available interactive worlds explored using phones, tablets, and touch screens. See last year’s finalists.
Products Items geared toward mass consumers and niche markets. See last year’s finalists.
Smart Home (NEW) Devices and services that allow our homes to respond to and even predict our needs.
Social Good Projects designed to positively impact developing countries or underprivileged communities. See last year’s finalists.
Students Work created any time during your studies, or within two years of their end. See last year’s finalists.
Web Design (NEW) Interactive experiences built for the web.