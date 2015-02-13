Moody Drake, Animated Aliens: The 5 Best Music Videos Of The Week

Co.Design is debuting a new column rounding up the most visually appealing music videos of the week.

Animated aliens, Drake’s deep thoughts, wolves, and lions make appearances in this week’s best new music videos. Surreal animation, sci-fi/fantasy-inspired costumes, and moody photography visualize these electronic tracks.

Drake’s new short film, “Jungle,” is a moody, disjointed montage featuring footage of the rapper driving through L.A., performing at home as a kid, flaming cop cars, and the Seattle Space Needle. Scored by frequent collaborator Noah “40” Shebib and featuring teasers of two new songs, it’s also narrated with Drake’s contemplations on fame and lifestyle–he worries that he’s “drinking more, smoking more,” but he’s “not losing it, just venting.”

In Shlohmo’s new video for “Buried,” what starts out as an abstract light show of sorts turns into a surreal, disturbing story of a young pregnant woman wandering alone through L.A.’s suburban sprawl and dark alleys. Directed by Lance Drake, expect Twin Peaks-esque bloody, contorted, screaming faces juxtaposed with suggestive shots of flowers. “Buried” is off the album Dark Red, out April 7.

A baseball-cap-wearing jellyfish-alien creature floats through the hallways of a space vessel in this sci-fi video. The 3-D animation was directed by Jeremy Caplin for “Innocent,” a dreamy track off Hundred Waters’ 2014 album, The Moon Rang Like A Bell.

The goth-robed sister trio Haim play with wolves, lions, and rabbits in snowy mountains in the video for “Pray to God,” a collaboration with Calvin Harris off his new album, Motion. The video was directed by Emil Nava.

What resembles an animated Giacometti sculpture skulks through a shimmery storm in this video for “Springworld,” a new track by Inventions, which is a collaboration between Eluvium’s Matthew Cooper and Explosions in the Sky’s Mark T. Smith. Animation by Dan W. Jacobs.