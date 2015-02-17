advertisement
The Flight Patterns Of Birds, Visualized

With the help of a bit of clever video editing, U.K.-based videographer Paul Parker reveals hidden patterns in something as simple as a flock of seagulls. In a new piece, Parker highlights the swirling helixes created by the flight patterns of seagulls.

As a bird moves across the screen, vapor trails generated by visual echoes trace its wake.

Multiplying hordes of gulls have never been so welcome.

[via kottke]SF

