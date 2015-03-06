California Modernism Looks Even Better Under The Stars

Palm Springs, California, bills itself as a Mecca of midcentury modernism, boasting one of the world’s largest concentrations of architecture from the likes of John Lautner , Richard Neutra , and more. In certain places, the California desert can look like a time capsule unearthed from 1965.





Melbourne, Australia-based photographer Tom Blachford trekked out to Southern California to capture its midcentury modern homes, using long-exposure photography to show them off under the moonlight. Beneath clear stars, among palm trees and desert scrub, the houses glow with an ethereal magic, their clean lines and geometric forms on glorious display. Sans people or evidence of 21st century, they appear as if still in their heyday, as if Don Draper might stumble out to the pool, Manhattan in hand, at any moment.

[via It’s Nice That]SF