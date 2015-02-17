Giving Your Kid This Chocolate Pen Is Probably A Terrible Idea

Kids love chocolate as much as they love arts and crafts! So, why not combine the two? That seems to be the thinking behind Skyrocket Toys‘ Candy Craft Chocolate Pen, which, as you might have guessed, is a pen that writes in chocolate. The idea isn’t exactly revolutionary–the pen is essentially a plastic pastry bag (although it’s hopefully easier), and it allows detailed drawing with a wide selection of chocolate colors. To harden the drawings, just pop them in the fridge. This all sounds great until you consider what you would have done as a child if someone handed you a writing device that oozes chocolate. I mean, what DOESN’T need chocolate writing on it, am I right??? Walls, carpet, family pets: all fair game. And once the chocolate dries, you can eat it right back off! Mmm, cat hair cupcakes. Have fun, kids.
