Oh My Glob! Snag These Awesome Adventure Time-Inspired Doc Martens

Available for men and women, two of the three designs are dedicated to each of the series’ main characters. A white shoe represents Finn, who in the show is known as “The Last Human” after a mysterious apocalypse called the Mushroom War wipes out the rest of humanity. Jake, Finn’s loyal partner, a yellow, shapshifting dog, is styled in his trademark bumble bee yellow. It’s not hard to imagine Jake’s character actually becoming a shoe in an Adventure Time episode, a joke that wasn’t lost on the designers. The third pair of boots features a print of Jake and Finn hanging out, including an image of Jake in the shape of the boot itself. Mathematical!

The boots cost between $129.95 and $149.95, and are available for pre-order from Soulstruck. They’ll appear in Dr. Martens stores next month.

[via Nerdcore]SW