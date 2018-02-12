Innovation By Design Awards FAQ

Frequently Asked Questions
May I enter more than one project?
Yes. You must complete a separate entry form for each project you enter.
May I enter my project in more than one category?
Yes. You may select more than one category from the Categories field. Each category is $145 before March 22, 2018, and $195 after.
If I’m a student, may I enter in both the student and professional categories?
Yes. Only the student category will be at the discounted rate of $40 before March 22, 2018, and $50 after.
Who can enter the awards?
Anyone over the age of 18 may enter.
May I return to edit my entry before I’ve paid?
You must pay in order for your entry to save. Once you’ve paid you may go back to the entry form’s fields any time before registration closes May 10, 2018.
May I edit the entry form after I pay?
Yes. You may edit your entry form until the application deadline on May 10, 2018. Your receipt will contain a link back to the entry form where you may sign in and edit your previously saved entries.
Will I receive a confirmation of payment?
Yes. Your receipt will be sent to the email address you have provided. It will contain information appropriate for business and tax purposes.
When will the honorees be announced?
The honorees will be announced on Co.Design in September 2018 and in Fast Company‘s October issue.
I have more questions! Who can I email?
Please email IBDawards@fastcompany.com.