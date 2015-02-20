Welp, This Exists: A Typeface Made Of Emoji

Emoji-based art and design has become so popular that it’s difficult to think of anything that hasn’t been emojified. We’ve seen celebrity portraits made from emoji , great works of fiction translated into emoji , even Barack Obama’s State of the Union address was summarized in emoji by the Guardian .

To the list we can now add typography made out of emoji. Canadian graphic designer and typographer Christopher Rouleau has been releasing his colorful emoji letters on Instagram one at a time. This isn’t some hastily thrown together clickbait: his letters use the emoji forms cleverly, giving letters serifs, drop shadows and even calligraphy-like accents. For example, the letter W is made of pink watermelons, set on a background of wave emoji, and accented with lighter blue whale emoji that create a drop shadow. After examining a few of the letters, you realize something even more clever about Rouleau’s designs: he uses emoji to represent things beginning with the same letter as the letter he’s creating. Whale, wave and watermelon for W; rat, rain, ring, rocket and rainbow for R. As they’re formatted in Instagram right now, it’s hard to imagine the letters becoming a usable typeface, but we’re hoping if we ask nicely, Rouleau will emoji-brand our new company, StuffMadeOutOfEmojis.com.

