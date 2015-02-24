You Can Now Play A Video Game Entirely In Your Browser’s Address Bar





Stretching the limits of lo-fi web design, developer Glen Chiacchieri has created a series of ASCII animations that take place entirely in your browser’s address bar. Click on his links to see different animations appear in your address bar above. These incredibly clever, tiny, and impressive art projects include an airplane, a shark, and a classic Japanese emoticon table flip. But the coup de grace is Chiacchieri’s shooting game that you can actually play. Ciacchieri essentially reduced Space Invaders, a video game that at one time was the height of technology, to a few dots and lines in a space that is largely ignored by web design. There’s even a tool for you to create your own animation. It’s only a matter of time before Denny’s, or another brand that’s hip to the World Wide Web, gets in on it.