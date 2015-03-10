You’ve All Been Had, Keurig Coffee Is The Devil

But when you really study the product, it’s deceptively expensive, environmentally wasteful, and worst of all, its design eliminates some of the best experiences of buying, brewing, and drinking coffee. Even the K-Cup’s inventor agrees on these points (and doesn’t use a Keurig machine himself).





How A Keurig Works

Let’s begin with the very premise of the K-cup. You pop a tiny plastic cup into the machine, push a button, and your coffee brews. (Inside, a tiny needle pierces the cup, and shoots hot water through microground beans that are stored in the cup.) So easy! It is easy. But you know what else is easy? Scooping a spoon of Folgers into a Mr. Coffee, or mixing a Starbucks Via packet into some hot water. And if you’re looking for a quick, mediocre cup of coffee to get you through a morning commute, both alternatives will do just fine.

Buying

Of course, the convenience and quality wouldn’t necessarily matter if K-cups were cheaper than competitors. But they’re not. Keurig’s Green Mountain coffee line will run you 75 cents a cup. You know what other coffee you could be drinking for that much? Pretty much any single origin roast in the world. We’re talking hand-picked beans from a family farm in Guatemala, or Costa Rica, or Colombia, fermented under the ocean breeze and shining sun before being shipped to your city and locally roasted.

It’s just a reminder of how Keurig has industrialized one of the most time-honored agricultural processes–trivializing the fact that we can grow a cherry containing a seed, which can be roasted into a tantalizingly complex flavor that’s every bit as palate-boggling as vintage wine. Keurig distances you from this natural process with plastic, vacuum seals, and layers of logos. It’s turned coffee beans into the worst excretion of commercialism, a factory-ground micropowder you never see beneath the packaging.