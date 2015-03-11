“Delightful” Interaction Design Needs To Die

I just noticed something delightful about one of my iPhone apps. Gmail Inbox , which was designed according to Google’s new Material Design visual language, shows a disc-shaped button hovering in the lower right-hand corner of the screen. When you’re thumbing down through a thread of messages with multiple recipients, the disc contains a discreet little backwards-pointing arrow icon signifying “reply all.” When you reach the tail end of the thread, the disc morphs into a text box and the little arrow icon divides itself into two separate arrow icons: one for “reply to” and one for “forward to.” The division is subtle, fluid, and elegant, like a cell undergoing mitosis.

In other words, it was exactly the kind of “delightful detail” that the Material Design guidelines explicitly call for. Such details, according to Google, “serve dual functions: to inform the user and to imbue your app with a moment of wonder and a sense of superb craftsmanship. Users do notice such small details.”

Yup, I did notice it. I sensed its craftsmanship. And I didn’t particularly give a shit. It has nothing to do with how and why I use Inbox on my phone.

Here’s what I do care about RE: Inbox’s design and craftsmanship: it’s fast. I can download, launch, configure, and start meaningfully using the app in 30 seconds with just four taps. (Yes, I timed it.) In practice this means that I can install the app on demand, quickly accomplish some email-related task, and then delete the app until the next time I need to use it.

Why would I want do such a thing? Well, I don’t like to have an email app permanently installed on my phone because I find it too difficult to resist mindlessly checking it all the time. That’s why Inbox’s speedy UX matters to me: I can physically banish email from my phone with complete peace of mind, knowing that if I have some genuinely urgent or compelling reason to “opt back in,” the app won’t be a hassle to reinstall (and then throw away again!).

Is this aspect of Inbox’s design “delightful”? Not really. Is it satisfying? Hell yes. There’s a big difference. Kevin Roose memorably surveyed the tech world’s obsession with delight in New York magazine; Portland, Oregon, hosts an annual conference dedicated to it; Ideo design director Ingrid Fetell literally specializes in it. Every digital whatzit in creation seems hellbent on putting a cherry on top of whatever thing it exists to accomplish, no matter how transient or mundane. But are any of these things genuinely delightful, or are they merely not quite the pain in the ass that we have come to expect them to be?

To break down my little email-app parable, here’s why I think delight is overrated in interaction design: