Egypt Plans To Build A 650-Foot-Tall Pyramid Skyscraper

Cairo may be getting a new skyscraper inspired by Egypt’s oldest architecture. The Zayed Crystal Spark project, announced by the country’s housing minister earlier this week, is shaped like a tall, skinny pyramid on top of a broader, shorter pyramid. The 200-meter-tall (650 feet) tower will be Egypt’s tallest building to date. The proposed 8.5-million-square-foot development is a mix of government, commercial, and entertainment space, and will be constructed through a public/private partnership.