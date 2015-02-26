You Can Eat KFC’s New Coffee Cup

Most coffee cups are made from paper or plastic. But KFC Britain has a strange, potentially better idea: Serving coffee in sweet, edible cups.

Dubbed the “Scoff-ee Cup,” KFC worked with food designers at The Robin Collective to construct a cup shaped from a thin lattice of KFC Original Recipe fried chicken wafer, coated in sugar paper and lined with a slow-melting white chocolate. The chocolate gradually infuses the coffee with a creamy sweetness, while the wafer eventually softens like a dunked biscotti or, as I imagine, the creamy tip of an ice cream cone. Furthermore, the cups can waft aromas at the drinker–aromas you wouldn’t normally associate with coffee–like fresh cut grass or wildflowers.





Silly? A bit. Gross? Potentially! But the Scoff-ee Cup will offer just the sort of marketing hook KFC needs to promote the sale of something as ubiquitous as coffee–a bit of tasty novelty, similar to age-old bread bowls or cronut inventor Dominique Ansel’s cookie shots. As an added bonus, it’s green. Rather than recycling or even composting the cups, customers can eat them and burn their unknown calorie count immediately. (Though, if they aren’t tasty enough to finish, I guess you could still chalk up the cups to a form of food waste.)

Presumably, the cup won’t simply dissolve into a literal hot mess during a morning commute, but KFC is still moving ahead cautiously, testing the packaging in a limited release for the launch of Seattle’s Best coffee in their Britain-based stores.

Read more here and here.MW