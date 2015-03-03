This Synthesizer Magically Transforms Into Any Musical Instrument

There’s no shortage of digital guitars, keyboards, and drum machines you can connect to your iPhone or iPad. If you’re a guitarist, a keyboardist, or a drummer, these controllers are great. They let you translate the expressivity of an analog instrument into a digital format that a program like Garage Band can understand. But what if you’re a violinist, a xylophonist, a tuba player, a sitar player? What if you don’t play a traditional instrument at all? Where’s your digital instrument?

It’s the Artiphon, hopes creator Mike Butera. Part music philosopher, part technologist, Butera was inspired during his time collaborating with Ideo to design a musical instrument for the future; one which can be played anyway you want. Imagine a tuba played like a violin–yes, your iPhone is a bow–and you’ve got a good idea of the Artiphon’s potential.

The Artiphon has no strings, but you can play it like a bass, guitar, or violin. It has no keys, but you can play it like a keyboard or a drum. There’s even a microphone which can let you play it like a wind instrument, if you want.

That flexibility extends to the software, too; by using an app, the Artiphon allows amateurs and pros alike to configure their own unique music instruments.





“When you look at the whole history of music, it’s all about playing an instrument in a single way,” Butera tells me. “You play a guitar like a guitar; you play a piano like a piano. We wanted to create an instrument that you can play any way you want to. Something that’s not about strings to strum, or keys to press, but which can transform to allow musicians to express themselves any way they want.”

The Artiphon isn’t an Ideo joint, not officially, but it’s benefitted from a year of bouncing ideas off of some of the greatest minds in design today.

The industrial design was done by Los Angeles-based design firm Pull Creative, but according to Butera, it was Ideo who helped with the spiritual design of the Artiphon. For the past year, Butera and his team have met with Ideo to brainstorm the future of musical instruments, even going so far as to do a design sprint in the firm’s San Francisco office.