This Coatrack Is Also A Llama

Last week, untold millions had their eyes glued to their screens as two llamas ran wild in Arizona, managing to evade capture for over an hour. Defying the status quo of the internet, at that moment, almost everyone seemed to agree on one point: llamas are pretty damn cute. In light of this realization, we present designer André Simón‘s whimsical clothing rack, LLAMA.
Simón’s website calls LLAMA “temporary clothes storage” and recommends the product for people who tend to leave clothes all over the floor. The simple solid birch rack can hold essentials like coats, scarves and sweaters, or simply provide a silly addition to your home. Admit it: LLAMA is cuter than any piece of furniture you own.
