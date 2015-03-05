Clever Table Grows Or Shrinks With Your Needs

Wooden Cloth is a simple wood table that’s designed to grow or shrink with your needs. Designed by Swedish carpentry student Nathalie Dackelid , the ash table uses a twist on traditional table leaves to allow not just one or two alternate sizes, but as many as you need.

The underside of the leaves are corrugated to match their supporting board. To change the table’s length, you just pull the leaves over the supporting board, and fold the rest over the side. The table works whether you need an extra two inches or two feet.

This design is perfect for people who lived in cramped quarters and for those who move around a a lot; nothing’s worse than getting a new place, only to find out that the gorgeous table you saved up for doesn’t fit in the new kitchen. Dackelid created the table for a themed project at her school, HDK Steneby, part of the University of Gothenburg. The project, “Survival,” focused on pieces of furniture that are adaptive and sustainable. “The table is designed to adapt itself in size to the many different situations in life, prolonging its usefulness,” Dackelid writes on her website. “My intention is that the lifetime of the wood will determine the lifetime of the table.”

[via Notcot]SW