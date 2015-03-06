The Teapot, Reinvented

Most teapots are big and bulky and fit so awkwardly in your cabinet, you’re resigned to just leaving them on the counter. Paul Loebach ‘s Ora Teapot, on the other hand, looks like something you might find in a chemistry lab. An elegant cylinder of double-walled glass, it’s compact enough for easy storage–but also so pretty, you’ll actually want to leave it out.

The design wasn’t Loebach’s original vision. He’d had an urge to update the common teapot, from what he calls its traditional “grandma” design into something that could be stored nicely in a cabinet. After months researching ceramic mixes and handle shapes, he finally perfected his idea. Unfortunately, no one wanted to make it. “Someone said it wasn’t cute enough,” he told Co.Design.

Soon after, he was approached by design fetishists Kikkerland, who asked if he’d considered making it in glass. Loebach was suddenly struck by an idea that would become the Ora Teapot: a glass cylinder with a cork for a lid inspired by his love of glass science equipment. “When I was first presented with this idea of using glass, I started looking at laboratory glass, which is made of the same material as the teapot,” he says. “Even just the technical way the spout goes in is inspired by scientific glassware,” he says. “I always kind of wished kitchen products looked more like laboratory stuff, there’s something clean and heavy duty about it. It feels trustworthy.”





Importantly, the design does not have a handle. “I had spent three months thinking about handles, then this design just came in five minutes, really fast and easy,” Loebach says. A teapot without a handle might seem downright foolish. But Loebach tells us the whole thing can be picked up without grabbing a towel or oven mitt. “Double-walled glass is perfect for this because it keeps it warm inside and it doesn’t feel hot on the outside,” he says. Instead, when in use, the outside of the glass warms to a cozy “human temperature,” while protecting hands from the boiling water inside.

The Ora Teapot is available online at Kikkerland for $45. Matching teacups cost $30 for a set of two.