If Co.Design readers’ eight picks for the world’s most overrated graphic design were compiled into one, you’d have a letter-pressed, tonal, minimalist infographic poster in Helvetica about Nike’s new artisanal branding campaign, with some hand-lettered details thrown in. Fortunately, these eight candidates haven’t yet been hybridized. They’re competing in the graphic design category for our upcoming March Madness bracket, in which you can vote for your (least) favorite.