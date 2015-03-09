Adorable Miniature Mid-Century Sets Built For New Children’s Book

In the new children’s book Pete Peanut and the Trouble With Birthdays, Ideo designer Sean Hewens and designer and artist Mimi O Chun created miniature replicas of iconic midcentury modern design and art pieces. There’s a Florence Knoll credenza set against Josef Albers’s Homage to the Square. There’s an Olivetti typewriter on top of a sleek Danish modern desk. These are some seriously stylish peanuts.

The book tells a whimsical story about a peanut named Pete. Pete lives in a town overwhelmed by a birthday craze that is aging his friends prematurely. The book is seeking funding on Kickstarter, and rewards include cards, a Viewmaster, and pieces of the miniature furniture built for the book.SW