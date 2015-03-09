Bungee Bath: A Clever Way To Store Your Shampoo Bottles

Bathrooms can be dangerous places. And shampoo bottles strewn all over the floor of the shower don’t make them any safer for the accident-prone. A new design, Bungee Bath , makes it easier to store all your various bathing goops: It’s a special heavy-duty suction cup, called a ThorPad, attached to a coiled rubber bungee that snugly wraps around any bottle, so you can hang it from the shower wall. And you don’t need to remove the bottle from its holder to use it, the way you would with, say, a suctioned-on shelf. You really can’t drop a bottle no matter what.





Created by designer Flavia Jensen, the ThorPad, made of a sturdy but flexible polymer, can hold up to 3.3 pounds. It’s a simple solution to a little daily annoyance, and might potentially save a few klutzes from tripping on shampoo bottles.

Bungee Bath is currently available for pre-order in blue, green, and black on Kickstarter for $6.75 each.CD