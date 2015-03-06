The Predictably Insane Industrial Design Of The Gold Apple Watch

Ahead of the imminent launch of the Apple Watch, the notoriously press-shy Jonathan Ive has recently let a few reporters into the clandestine Cupertino brain trust–the company’s latest attempt to create another device the world just can’t live without–and now an interview with the Financial Times offers up a few more tidbits of what’s to come. In the interview, Ive dishes on his initial worries over the ( potentially terrible ) device, as well as some industrial design details.





According to the FT, Jony was a little nervous about making a watch, because he quite likes current watch design:

“However, it was not without some trepidation that he embarked on the watch. ‘It was different with the phone – all of us working on the first iPhone were driven by an absolute disdain for the cellphones we were using at the time. That’s not the case here. We’re a group of people who love our watches. So we’re working on something, yet have a high regard for what currently exists.’

And of course, Jony isn’t going to use just any gold in his watches. Per the FT:

Ive explains how the molecules in Apple gold are closer together, making it twice as hard as standard gold. And, in case you were wondering, Apple’s cold-forged steel is 40 per cent more durable than regular steel.

The message Ive is selling: The Apple Watch is better than whatever you have, down to the molecular level.

Read the whole profile from the Financial Times. If that’s not enough of an Ive deep-dive, check out his monstrously detailed New Yorker profile from last month.SF