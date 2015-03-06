The Predictably Insane Industrial Design Of The Gold Apple Watch

Ahead of the imminent launch of the Apple Watch, the notoriously press-shy Jonathan Ive has recently let a few reporters into the clandestine Cupertino brain trust–the company’s latest attempt to create another device the world just can’t live without–and now an interview with the Financial Times offers up a few more tidbits of what’s to come. In the interview, Ive dishes on his initial worries over the (potentially terrible) device, as well as some industrial design details.
According to the FT, Jony was a little nervous about making a watch, because he quite likes current watch design:
“However, it was not without some trepidation that he embarked on the watch. ‘It was different with the phone – all of us working on the first iPhone were driven by an absolute disdain for the cellphones we were using at the time. That’s not the case here. We’re a group of people who love our watches. So we’re working on something, yet have a high regard for what currently exists.’
And of course, Jony isn’t going to use just any gold in his watches. Per the FT:
Ive explains how the molecules in Apple gold are closer together, making it twice as hard as standard gold. And, in case you were wondering, Apple’s cold-forged steel is 40 per cent more durable than regular steel.
The message Ive is selling: The Apple Watch is better than whatever you have, down to the molecular level.
Read the whole profile from the Financial Times. If that’s not enough of an Ive deep-dive, check out his monstrously detailed New Yorker profile from last month.SF