Dresses Made Of Crayons Are Our Childhood Fantasies Realized

The result? A line of waxy garments ranging from the fantastic to chic. Each dress is cleverly designed to achieve a unique style, utilizing different aspects of the crayon to achieve the look. Lapore’s dress used the cut off tips of crayons to create a bejeweled neckline and spiky hem. Kobo’s dress utilizes circular slices of red crayons to produce a polka-dotted patten, and more tips to suggest a studs around the waist and shoulders. Rebecca Minkoff‘s orangey ’60s-inspired dress drapes surprisingly gracefully from the mannequin, as does Parker’s blouse, made only from crayon wrappers stitched together.

All of the dresses are fabulous examples of the creativity people are capable of when given a simple assignment. We also envy anyone who actually gets to wear these, but we just have one tip: stay out of the sun. The dresses are currently on display in the windows of Bloomingdale’s 59th Street store in New York.

