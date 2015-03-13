Revamped Subway Map Shows What NYC Is Really Like

Manhattan’s subway map is good for getting you from point A to point B, but it doesn’t warn you about the dangers that lurk around each stop. Depending on the neighborhood, you’ll either be stampeded by finance bros, side-eyed by fashion people, puked on by drunk college kids, or steamrolled by fancy baby carriages as soon as you exit the station.
With that in mind, Thrillist has put together far more transparent subway map. It reveals that the supposedly greatest city in the world is really just an island-wide infestation of rich people, drunk college students, miserable office workers, cops, bros, and tourists gawking at all of them. But hey, at least there are some good bars scattered around–and a “great CVS” on 14th street.