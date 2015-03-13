Björk, Azealia Banks, Reggie Watts: The Week’s Best Music Videos

It was a good week in music video land: Björk and Deerhoof released a pair of gems, ’80s synthpop duo Tears for Fears is back in an excellent and bizarre collaboration with Comedy Bang Bang‘s Reggie Watts, and Azealia Banks lets you puppeteer her image via webcam in her new interactive video.

Björk’s video for “Lionsong,” off her new album Vulnicura, features the Icelandic pop star in headgear resembling dandelion fluff with her heart exposed through a shiny black body suit. “Björk’s character for ‘Lionsong’ had to be smooth like a spider waiting in her web and seductive like a Balinese dancer cast in bronze,” directors Inez and Vinoodh said of the video in a statement. “She is seen as if under a microscope, baring her heart while luring us inside the bloody galaxy of her own wound.”





The star of Azealia Banks’s new interactive music video for “Wallace,” directed by Nick Ace and Rob Soucy and produced by Collins, is you, wiggling around in front of your webcam. As you move, a kaleidoscopic image of Azealia mirrors you. Head to her site for the full video (which is only viewable on Google Chrome, since it runs on Google Cloud Platform).

Reggie Watts, current bandleader on Comedy Bang Bang and soon-to-be bandleader on James Corden’s The Late Late Show, collaborated with 1980s new wave group Tears for Fears to bring us “The Bomb Song.” At first the video is a weird plea for world peace, featuring elephants and grim reapers on parade, and Roland Orzabal and Curt Smith dancing around in cubical masks printed with photos of their younger, ’80s pop icon selves. But ultimately the video concludes that “bombs are the best.”

Directed and animated by Geoff Hoskinson, the video for Deerhoof’s “Tiny Bubbles,” is a creepy critique of capitalism filled with top hat-wearing, money-grubbing gremlins. So creepy that Deerhoof drummer Greg Saunier told Mashable that first seeing the animation was an “out of body experience:”

So when this animated video arrived suddenly one day in my inbox and I watched this thing, I feel that the animator has not only understood the song and the words, but to a level that felt uncanny—you know sometimes you have that feeling where it’s like you meet someone and you’ve known them your whole life.

And finally Abelard’s video for “Meta Valley” is all pretty pastel animations of abstract geometric shapes and 3-D modeled sculptures mixed in with net arty video clips.