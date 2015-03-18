Surprisingly Beautiful Album Art Is Illustrated With Human Skin

Most music contains some piece of the artist who created it, but perhaps none so much as that from Ghostpoet, whose new album Shedding Skin is covered in microscopic images of the artist’s skin.





Ghostpoet, who real name is Obaro Ejimiwe, got together with a team of researchers at University College London to turn a skin biopsy into art, cutting off a tiny chunk of his skin as a sample. Stained purple, pink, blue and an aqua green, the up-close images of the human body become swirling, abstract paintings rather than mere clusters of cells, and provide an array of different covers for fans to choose from.

[via It’s Nice That]SF