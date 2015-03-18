How Starbucks Plans To Deliver Coffee To Your Door

The coffee run is inextricable from corporate culture. An excuse to get outside, fill up on caffeine, and gossip about coworkers. But in the second half of this year, Starbucks plans to launch a pair of delivery services that will bring the coffee (and some food) right to you.

The first service is aimed at low-rise urban environments and will work with the existing delivery service Postmates. You’ll be able to open the existing Starbucks mobile pay app, and place an order for a coffee that a courier then delivers. It’ll launch first in Seattle.

The second service, dubbed “Green Apron,” will be installed into highrises–think Manhattan. Each Green Apron shop will serve a single building, and at least at launch, it will only accept orders via the web (rather than the mobile app). The operation will sometimes work out of an existing Starbucks store, and it will sometimes take over an unmarked space in the building, operating more like a catering company without a storefront. A Starbucks barista, complete with the green apron, delivers the coffee.

To kick off the service, Starbucks chose an icon of corporate architecture: Green Apron will launch in the Empire State Building later this year.

For Starbucks, which needs to fill every last nook and cranny of every last market to keep growing, delivery is yet another convenience to offer–a way to flip a craving into a sale.

But is it a mistake? After all, Starbucks has invested considerably in making its in-store experience–filled with free Wi-Fi and reclaimed lumber finishes–an escape from the daily office grind. Could delivery cannibalize the experience that Starbucks has worked so hard to build?