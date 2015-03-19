Life Clock Wants To Turn Apple’s Watch Into A Countdown Timer For Death

Smart watches and wearables are touted for helping people by collecting valuable data and presenting it back to us in ways we couldn’t figure out ourselves. That’s exactly what the Life Clock from Rehabstudio does–it just doesn’t pull any punches. As you know doubt know, we are all going to die, probably sooner than we’d like to imagine.

The Life Clock makes this reality painfully clear. Currently a smartphone app, and hoping to become an alternative face for the Apple Watch, it counts down the seconds, minutes, hours, days, and years until your demise. But this device isn’t just taking a shot in the dark: Like other wearables, it tracks things like heart rate and physical activity levels, and then from that data extrapolates how long it expects you to last. Do something like exercise for half an hour and the watch might add few extra minutes to your life span. That said, the Life Clock will still remind you no matter how much you exercise, nothing can allay the grim inevitability of death. Tech is fun, isn’t it?





Rehabstudio partner Tom Le Bree explains that the watch face is an attempt to balance our perceptual bias towards the present against reality. “In essence, the idea is we discount the future in favor of the present,” Le Bree told Wired. “Tomorrow, I’m the guy that goes to the gym, quits smoking, and stops eating fatty foods. But today I’m going to have one last cigarette.”

Unfortunately, there’s no telling if or when Apple will deign to allow third-party companies to use alternate faces with their watches, so getting your own Life Clock soon is still very uncertain. But don’t worry: death is certain.

