These USB Cables Link Together Without A Hub To Share One Port

Every year, USB ports get scarcer in laptops that grow thinner. The problem is, we still have a ton of devices to plug in, from our phones to our thumb drives to our fitness bands.

Historically, that has meant you have to carry around some bulky multiport hub. But a new product called InfiniteUSB, on Kickstarter now, is a set of USB plugs that can plug into your devices, but also one another, daisy chaining a whole bunch of USB connections into a single port.

Does that make sense? Okay, fine, just look at the GIF to see what we mean.





The original concept behind InfiniteUSB was actually developed back in 2009 by Gonglue Jiang when he was a student at Beihang University. It won him an iF Concept Award, and Jiang has since studied with Microsoft Research and designed handbags for Rebecca Minkoff, and now works at Google as a UX designer.

In other words, InfiniteUSB is not just an interesting product on Kickstarter; it’s a portrait of where a strong product concept can take you through your career, even before it ever reaches store shelves. Though in Jiang’s case, he doesn’t have just one interested concept under his belt, but many.

InfiniteUSB cables start at $10, and will also come in varieties that support microUSB and Lightning connectors.

Order them here.