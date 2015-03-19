RIP Patrick McDarby, Sports Logo Designer For The Rangers, Nets, And WWE

via Facebook

Over the course of his career, McDarby designed more than 200 logos, which typically began as sketches done on the Metro North train during his commute from Connecticut to New York. They included the Rangers’ red, blue, and silver Lady Liberty logo; the Nets’ logo, used from 1997 to 2012, featuring a saturn-like basketball going through a hoop; the Islanders logo; the Jacksonville Jaguars logo; and the punky emblem for the World Wrestling Entertainment. (The glitzy championship wrestling belts he designed were another major accomplishment.) He also created some well-known packaging designs for Hot Tamales candy and Colgate children’s toothpaste.

McDarby’s sports logos, plastered on Jerseys and fan T-shirts everywhere, were some of the most streamlined examples of the graphic medium: they conveyed energy, movement, and team pride in minimal shapes and color palettes. One need only look at a collection of the world’s worst sports logos to appreciate what he did for the genre.

[via The New York Times]CD