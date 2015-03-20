Animated Aliens, Infrared Earl: The Week’s Best Music Videos

In this week’s most visually striking music videos/Friday distraction corner, we see Björk’s sternum doing bizarre things yet again and learn what angst looks like through the lens of a thermal camera.

British songwriter Dev Hynes and Swedish singer/rapper Neneh Cherry’s new video for “He, She, Me” explores the theme of “agender,” captured entirely in one unbroken shot. Codirected by Kathryn Ferguson and Alex Turvey for Selfridges, the video follows a dimly lit dance party full of vogueing and drag. “This film has come at a time when important conversations about gender fluidity and nonbinary ways of being are finally getting a lot of attention,” Ferguson said in a statement.

Set on an alien planet, this new video for L.A.-based “girl glitch” band Fever the Ghost’s “Source” features dragons and what looks like a Cthulhu-Buddha hybrid. It’s animated by Felix Colgrave, who says that having his work compared to acid trips gets tiring, so we won’t compare it to an acid trip.

San Francisco-based composer Holly Herndon, who’s getting a doctorate at Stanford’s Center for Computer Research in Music and Acoustics, released a video for her new track “Interference.” The lyric-less composition is subtitled with a kind of poem, and features digital animations–directed by design studio Metahaven–of ripped flags spliced with glitchy footage and random computer pop-ups, mimicking the Internet’s total visual noise.

A metallic Björk drapes her body in wheel pose over a boulder in this “moving album cover” for her new record Vulnicura. Then she starts oozing what looks like a lavender version of Nickelodeon slime. Director Andrew Thomas Huang created an animated version of the album’s still artwork, accompanied by the moving track “Family.”

A ghostly night-vision version of rapper Earl Sweatshirt stars in this dark video for “Grief,” along with glowing mice and snakes, off forthcoming album I Don’t Like Shit, I Don’t Go Outside.