A Breathtaking Close-Up Of The Most Active Volcano On Earth

Kilauea, a volcano on the southern edge of the island of Hawaii, may be the most active volcano on the planet. It’s been erupting continuously since 1983, and has been mowing down buildings and homes in its path toward the ocean. Local filmmaker Lance Page’s new short, “Kilauea: The Fire Within,” follows the spectacular (and terrifying) creep of molten rock as it flows from deep underground.
The almost seven-minute time-lapse provides as much fire and brimstone as you could hope for. Plate tectonics has never looked so picturesque.SF