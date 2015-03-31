CONSERVATION GETS CREATIVE

Today, with more than half the world’s population living in urban areas, cities and countries everywhere have started grappling with the environmental, economic, and cultural challenges posed by rapidly growing populations. As it turns out, one country in Southeast Asia–Singapore–has been addressing these issues for decades, in ways that cultivate and conserve resources while reimagining and, quite literally, reshaping the nation’s physical boundaries.

At first glance, the minuscule city-state on the edge of the Malay Peninsula is an unlikely model for sustainability. After all, as one of the world’s smallest, most densely populated countries, the island might appear to have little room to make big changes. And yet since the mid-1960s, when the country’s first Prime Minister, Lee Kuan Yew, articulated a sustainable vision for the country, Singapore has developed ideas and technologies that signal it as a clear global leader in stewardship—a role that’s attracting the attention of tourists and businesses alike.

Consider Singapore’s multi-pronged approach to the most urgent challenge facing any island nation: a reliable fresh water supply. For a country that’s only about a fifth the size of Rhode Island, with a population of more than 5 million (five times that of Rhode Island’s), water conservation, distribution, and infrastructure are paramount. Singapore’s solution? Projects–like those pursued by Singapore’s Public Utility Board (PUB)–that marry cutting-edge tech with ambitious, imaginative governmental action.

The first of these approaches is a decades-in-the-making project dubbed NEWater, through which nearly a third of the city’s fresh-water needs are met by used and “gray” water purified by state-of-the-art filtration technologies and ultra-violet disinfection. In fact, NEWater is such an integral and celebrated component of the country’s drive toward water self-sufficiency that the NEWater Visitor Center has become something of a tourist destination in its own right, offering exploratory tours for kids and adults while creatively sharing the science behind the scenes. Where else can you experience what it’s like to be a water molecule undergoing treatment?

The second approach entails building and maintaining the island’s crucial reservoirs (17 thus far), which have been strategically outfitted with a complex, highly integrated network of drains, canals, rivers, and storm water collection ponds. Singapore is one of just a few countries in the world to harvest urban storm water for future use.

Third, Singapore has two of Asia’s largest seawater desalination plants, which today produce 100 million gallons of water a day–a full 25% of Singapore’s demand. (A recent announcement by Vivian Balakrishnan, Singapore’s minister for Environment and Water Resources, indicates a third desalination plant is slated to open by 2017.)

The fourth and final tactic is, in a sense, a political as much as a technical approach. For decades, Singapore has imported water from Malaysia–a strong bilateral agreement that’s not up for renegotiation for another 40 years. In the meantime, conservation is a national byword: Singapore’s per capita domestic water consumption is a mere 39 gallons per day–less than half of the most conservative estimates of, for example, Americas’ 80 to 100 gallons per day. Singapore’s goal is to lower consumption to as little as 36 gallons per day by 2030.