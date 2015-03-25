Honda Unveils A Motorcycle For People Who Don’t Ride Motorcycles

Motorcycles are inherently intimidating. The require grit, leather, helmets, special licenses, and whole suite of riding skills to properly handle. But a new concept from Honda, called the Bulldog , is a friendlier, more accessible motorcycle aimed specifically at people who don’t normally ride motorcycles.





Most notably, its seat hovers just 28 inches off the ground. That means you can actually stand on two legs when stopped at a light or parking the bike, eliminating one of the biggest practical pain points of riding. Coupled with small, 15-inch wheels, the whole bike promises a low center of gravity, so it should be relatively easy to handle.

As a “touring” bike, the tiny Bulldog is pre-equipped to hold lots of stuff. Looking at its dune-buggy-inspired metal frame, which not only softens the aggressiveness of the bike’s profile, but offers room for cargo on both the front and rear, you’ll also spot extra storage compartments in those black modules around the fuel tank.





For now, the Bulldog is only a concept, on display at the Osaka Motorcycle Show 2015. Maybe if enough of us non-motorcycle-riders show interest, Honda will actually produce the thing.

[H/T: Road & Track]MW