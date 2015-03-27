The Inventor Of These MagSafe Headphones Thinks He Outsmarted Apple

Over the past decade, untold numbers of people have taken a look at the MagSafe cable charging their MacBook and thought to themselves, “Wouldn’t it be fantastic if there were a MagSafe for headphone cables?” It’s a great idea that needs little justification, but time after time, companies that tried to make that idea a reality found themselves walking into a legal minefield of patents, the biggest of which was held by Apple itself.

But Jon Hallsten, a 37-year-old self-described innovator from Akron, Ohio, thinks he knows his way through the minefield. Having just launched a new product called Magzet (really!) on Kickstarter, an adapter that allows you to unplug a pair of headphones just by magnetically snapping off the jack from the cable, Hallsten not only thinks he has outsmarted Apple, but that he has also solved problems with magnetic audio cables that no one else even thought to address.





We’ve talked before about how brilliant Apple’s MagSafe patent is. Not the tech (which is also brilliant), but the patent itself. It’s a masterpiece of legal wording that basically put the kibosh on all other magnetic cables for over a decade. “A beautifully crafted patent,” is how Hallsten puts it.

Nevertheless, to create MagZet, Hallsten had to figure a way around it, or end up like the other inventors whose lawyers said “no frickin’ way” the second they tried to sell their own would-be MagSafe for headphones.

According to Hallsten, the key obstacle in designing around Apple’s MagSafe patent is reversibility. The magnetic tip of a MagSafe cable can be attached in two different ways: right side up or upside down (although visually they’re identical). Any similarly reversible magnetic cable automatically violates Apple’s patent. But Apple’s MagSafe patent accounts for only two degrees of reversibility: A MagSafe can only be attached at 0° and 180°, not 45°, 240°, and so on. Magzet gets around Apple’s patent by having infinite degrees of reversibility. The adapter is 360° around, so no matter how you slap it on, it just works.





That, Hallsten says, is enough for Magzet to sidestep Apple’s patent. But MagSafe’s not the only patent that has kept previous magnetic headphone cables off the market.

A particularly troublesome patent for magnetically detachable headphones was filed by a company called Replug in 2008. Its product concept got a good deal of buzz at the time, and the patent awarded to it stopped a company we reported on two years ago from releasing its own magnetic headphones.