Kabuki Theater Inspired Uniqlo’s New Fashion Line

The latest clothing line from Japan-born international clothing retailer Uniqlo takes inspiration from the more than 400-year-old kabuki theater tradition. Uniqlo has partnered with the Shochiku kabuki theater company and actor Ichikawa Ennosuke to transpose the graphic images and patterns of kabuki onto T-shirts, lounge pants, tunics, bags and bandanas. The creative director for the collaboration, Nigo, lifted motifs from famous kabuki shows, like Kurozuka, which debuted in 1939. The face paint of the play’s main character is represented on a white T-shirt for the collection. Similarly, a striking print from Mitsuzaru, the family crest of Ennosuke, is used to cover a tote bag. The clothes can be purchased online now, with prices ranging from $14.90 to $19.90.
