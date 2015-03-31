Tory Burch’s Ex-Husband Is Now Selling Office Furniture

I’ve never seen a CEO so eager to do manual labor as Randy Nicolau, chief executive of Poppin. Tall and barrel-chested, with close-cut salt-and-pepper hair, Nicolau jumps to action at the sight of a dismantled Poppin desk lying in pieces on the floor.

“Want to do an assembly real quick?” he asks Jeff Miller, vice president of design. “We’ll show you how it works.”

We’re standing in a makeshift photography studio at Poppin’s Manhattan headquarters; to the left, camera flashes bounce off an infinity wall. Miller holds a set of desk legs upright while Nicolau slides two metal poles into holes at the top of the frame. They lock the “clever levers” designed to hold the poles in place–patent-pending–before sliding another set of desk legs onto the poles’ opposite ends. Then Miller sets down the first tabletop, and Nicolau places the second. In a matter of minutes, they’ve put together a double-desk that would look at home in any modern office.





The desk, part of a debut furniture collection launching today, is a far cry from the copycat silk blouses that founding investor J. Christopher Burch was shilling at C. Wonder, the women’s apparel and accessories company that he founded shortly after Poppin. Burch, a serial retail entrepreneur, previously provided wife Tory Burch with the capital to start her eponymous women’s apparel and accessories company, today valued at over $3.25 billion. After they divorced, Burch sold his stake in Tory Burch LLC and rapidly launched C. Wonder stores across the country, filling them with dresses, handbags, and shoes remarkably akin to ex-wife Tory’s Palm Beach-meets-Park Avenue aesthetic. Critics pounced, calling the brand “revenge retail,” and shoppers never materialized. C. Wonder closed its doors in January. “I’d just rather not talk about it anymore,” Burch told The New York Times. Will Burch succeed in office furniture where he failed in women’s clothing?





Poppin was founded in 2009 with the goal of providing affordable, high-quality, easy-to-ship office products. Companies today want to both create productive, convivial work environments and nimbly adapt to changing priorities, Nicolau says, and Poppin’s founders saw an e-commerce opportunity in serving those dual, and sometimes conflicting, needs. At first, Poppin designed and manufactured color-happy desk accessories–notebooks, rulers, staplers, and more–all available in the startup’s signature rainbow palette. Fashion bloggers cooed their approval; retailers like the Container Store made room for Poppin on their shelves; and corporate customers like LinkedIn began presenting new employees with a welcome pack of Poppin products in branded blue-and-white, according to Nicolau. In a world where corporate managers increasingly recognize the role of design–witness Fast Company’s very own March Madness-themed office throwdown–Poppin had struck a chord.

“The supplies that they offer, even the ones as simple as the stapler, fit into the culture that we have,” says Adrian Rodriguez, the office manager for OpenDNS, a San Francisco-based startup that leases space in a converted warehouse, complete with views of graffiti just outside the oversize windows. Rodriguez installed 10 of Poppin’s orange filing cabinets soon after he joined the company in 2013, and has recently started buying custom desk accessories for new hires. “I wanted something fun and a little funky,” he says. “Everyone comments that the file cabinets cheer us up and give [the office] some personality. I think we actually bought out all of their orange.”