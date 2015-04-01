Scissors Based On The Golden Ratio

A pair of custom scissors by Ian Yen of the Tawian-based consultancy Design YxR exploits the mythical “golden ratio” to imitate the beauty of nature. The mathematical equation has been found everywhere from the veins of tree leaves to the curve of seashells, and is said to evoke universal beauty.

Yen’s Mathematics Scissors use a circular handle with finger holes in places corresponding to a geometrical interpretation of the ratio. The resulting tool doesn’t look very natural, but it is an interesting reinterpretation of an everyday household object, and, according to Design YxR, is comfortable to hold and use.

[via Design Milk]SW