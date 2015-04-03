MIT Student Develops A Facebook For Depression

Koko, an upcoming app based on an MIT experiment, is designed to build the world’s first social network for dealing with depression. If it takes off, it could change the way some of us think about our problems.

Robert Morris grew up in the heart of Silicon Valley, just a few streets away from the garage where Steve Jobs got his start. But technology wasn’t his passion. The only operating system he really cared about was the human mind. After getting his undergraduate degree from Princeton in psychology, Morris moved on to MIT for PhD work on how to make mental health accessible to everyone, where his failure to more than dabble in computer science quickly caught up to him.

“Everyone around me was this brilliant coder, and there was this expectation that if I had an idea, I could just whip up a platform instantly to test it, like anyone else,” Morris remembers. He began getting depressed as he bashed his head against beginner’s programming mistakes. “I thought to myself: I’m a horrible programmer. I’ll never survive at MIT.”





Then Morris discovered Stack Overflow, the computer programming Q&A site. When he had a programming issue, he’d make a post, and within hours, someone would chime in, telling him how he could fix it. Epiphany struck: “If a network like Stack Overflow can help me fix bugs in my code, why can’t something like it also address bugs in my thinking?”

The community is coached to post answers that fall within the guidelines of proven cognitive therapy techniques.

In Panoply, the experimental social platform Morris built as part of his dissertation at MIT, 166 volunteers were asked to join a social network for depression. Where Facebook asks, “What’s on your mind?” when you post, Panoply would ask, “What’s wrong?” The user is asked to describe what happened (for example, because she just lost her job) and then to try to quantify why that makes her upset (for example, because it means she has failed her family or worries she might never get hired again). The point is to articulate these morbid thoughts out loud so that other people on Panoply can help the user iron out the “bugs” in her thinking.

“Some people go into a downward spiral when laid off, where others are resilient and bounce right back,” Morris says. “The best differentiator between those two types of people lies in their interpretation of what happened.” With Panoply, a network of fellow users helps each other reinterpret what happened in a more productive light. For example, being laid off might just be the beginning of a new opportunity, and the person who was laid off might not have liked her job that much anyway. Meanwhile, the community rewards good answers with an upvoting system. But “good answers” aren’t just well-meaning, stream-of-consciousness answers: The community is coached at every turn to pin their answers down so that they fall within the guidelines of cognitive therapy techniques that are proven to work.

During his time working on Panoply, Morris discovered that people who were suffering from mental stress and depression felt significantly better using Panoply than using other software-based depression techniques. Now, Morris is hard at work, spinning the ideas behind Panoply into an iPhone app called Koko, which he says will be available to everyone by fall.