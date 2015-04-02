6 Buildings That Are Redefining The Library

As the world becomes ever more digital, the role of libraries is changing. In an age when Google can replace much of the information-gathering duties librarians once shouldered, libraries need to rethink how they can best serve their users.

Mission Branch Library Photo: Courtesy of Chris Cooper

The winners of the 2015 American Institute of Architects Library Awards reflect how libraries are adapting–how they’re investing in technology and trying to reframe themselves as vital community gathering spaces. This year’s winners include a children’s library that teaches kids to grow their own food, a university library that has ditched half its collections to create collaborative work spaces, and libraries that are at the heart of catalyzing redevelopment in their neighborhoods. And they prove that even buildings filled with thousands of objects created from dead trees can be environmentally friendly.

See more in the slideshow above.SF