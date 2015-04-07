This App Makes Every Kid A Synesthete

New York design studio Linked By Air has a new app that allows kids to create their own color-derived musical instruments with the world around them. Intended for use by children, Bug is extremely simple: point your phone’s camera at any colored object, touch the screen, and the phone will play a pre-programmed noise.

The idea behind Bug is that it gives you a taste of the way people with synesthesia experience the world. For maximum effect, the studio recommends that kids arrange an assortment of colored materials next to each other, creating a custom instrument. Red is the lowest note and violet is the highest, with yellow and green in the middle, corresponding to the frequencies of light in the visible spectrum. And hey, if you try hard enough, maybe you can teach yourself to hear these colors all the time. The app is available on iOS for a mere 99 cents–more than worth the hours your kid will spend playing.

[via Prosthetic Knowledge]SW