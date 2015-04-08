Behind The Redesign Of The THX Deep Note, The World’s Most Iconic Audio Logo

So famous that it has been sampled by Dre and parodied on The Simpsons, the THX Deep Note is one of the most recognizable pieces of computer-generated music in the world. Although it contains only one note spread across a variety of pitches and modulations, this 30-channel glissando of discordant sounds builds upon itself to go from loud, to louder, to extremely loud and incredibly close. Now, the iconic audio logo is getting its first redesign ever by the same man who gave the world the Deep Note in the first place. And it’s even more dramatic than before.





A “Biblical” Story

First created in 1983, the Deep Note was originally designed as an audio logo for the then-nascent THX Sound System, a high-fidelity audio standard which LucasFilm introduced with Return of the Jedi. It was originally created by Dr. James “Andy” Moorer, an employee for Lucasfilm’s Computer Division. Moorer’s boss tasked him to create a singular sound that would let people know they were about to hear the ultimate in audio fidelity.

As Moorer tells it, inspiration for the original Deep Note came to him in a flash. He imagined a sound that told an almost Biblical story about the creation of order from chaos, all in a single note. “That story of triumph over chaos is a fundamental human story, and I wanted to tap into it,” he tells me by phone. After all, what better way to signal the ultimate in audio quality than by trying to capture the voice of God?

Using digital audio equipment thousands of times less powerful than your average laptop, Moorer created the Deep Note using an algorithm that generated a 30-second sound from a random hexadecimal number, called a seed. In theory, then, you could recreate any sound generated by Moorer’s program as long as you had the original seed. The only problem? Moorer, the accidental author of a sound that was heard at the height of its popularity by movie theater audiences around the world every 20 seconds, not only lost the seed, he never even bothered to write it down in the first place.

“It always bothered me,” Moorer says. “I just wasn’t happy where we’d left it.” Although the Deep Note was recorded for posterity, it was only recorded for four tracks, corresponding to front, back, left, and right channels in a theater. That was fine for 1983, but as surround sound technology expanded to 5.1, 7.1, and even 16.2 channels (the number before the decimal points stands for speakers, the numbers after stand for subwoofers), the Deep Note couldn’t keep up. It just wasn’t calibrated for more than four speakers, making it sound off on newer systems. Since it couldn’t be updated, the Deep Note needed to be recreated from scratch.