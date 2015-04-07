The Bold Italic, IDEO-Designed Online Magazine, Shuts Down

San Francisco-based online magazine The Bold Italic–purveyor of clever charts, chronicles of naked office experiments, and all things Bay Area –announced on Tuesday it will be ceasing operations after six years. It’s a loss for the Bay Area media scene, which saw the San Francisco Bay Guardian fold last fall. Per The Bold Italic‘s “About” page:

We have a great passion for the Bay Area and all that it has to offer — and have had a lot of fun sharing our enthusiasm with you. Together we have built a strong community of followers, contributors, and partners. However, we have made the difficult decision to cease operations. It’s been a great run and we supremely thank everyone who has supported us along the way.

Founded in 2009 as a collaboration between design firm IDEO and media giant Gannett, Inc. (which owns USA Today and the Detroit Free Press, among others), The Bold Italic took a fresh approach to local reporting, covering the Bay Area’s culture, services, and news with sleek, eye-catching web design. The Bold Italic has been a Webby honoree and an IDSA finalist, and it was named best webzine by SF Weekly.





Both of The Bold Italic‘s managing editors, Jeremy Lybarger and Jennifer Maerz, seem to have been laid off, along with the rest of the staff, according to San Francisco Eater and Lybarger’s appropriately bummed-out Twitter feed:

We have reached out to The Bold Italic and Gannett for comment on why the magazine has folded and will update the post when we learn more.



*An earlier version of this article incorrectly stated that IDEO co-founded The Bold Italic. IDEO designed it, while Gannett founded it. We regret the error. CD