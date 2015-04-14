Can This Dysfunctional Life Coach Make You Care About Privacy Rights?

Though the controversy over government surveillance has been raging since Edward Snowden’s NSA leaks were first revealed in 2013, there’s a pervasive feeling that the American people don’t care about, or don’t understand, these hard won revelations. Last Sunday on the HBO news parody show Last Week Tonight, host John Oliver and his crew ventured out onto the streets of New York, asking people whether they’d heard of whistleblower Edward Snowden and if they believed the government could be monitoring their communication illegally. Most people both hadn’t heard of Snowden and didn’t believe the government program he’d exposed could be real. Oliver then asked the same people how they would feel if they knew the government could see their naked photos. No one wanted the government to see their dick pics , and though most didn’t believe it was happening, even the idea deeply concerned them.

This segment humorously demonstrates a central concern for tech activists and educators: how do we make people care about subjects that they can perceive as dull and technical? With the union of technology and design making it increasingly easy for people to stop thinking about how they’re interacting with technology, and considering why they’re offering up the personal data that they do, it’s clear that a reminder is in order. British arts collective Blast Theory believe it has found a way to summon people’s attention to these issues without resorting to dick-related paranoia or heavy-handed preaching.

Its new app Karen, presents users with a bubbly female life coach who interacts with them via video clips. Of course, Karen isn’t a real person, and this isn’t a real self-help app. Part interactive narrative, part game, Karen is played by British actress Claire Cage. The app itself, though in many ways similar to many data-mining self help products on the market, isn’t out to make money, or even to make you feel good. The real goal of Blast Theory’s project is to show how seductive and insidious tech can be even when it’s presented with a human face. Users find themselves drawn in to Karen and her invasive questions, only to be left with a feeling of subtle discomfort and a new awareness towards privacy issues in tech. By showing, and not telling, users are expected to draw their own conclusions on the matter, rather than adopting someone else’s.

Karen is an app meant to get under your skin, more like a haunting immersive theater production than a demonstration of technical genius. Users primarily interact with the app by answering questions posed by the video avatar over a period of a week–questions which are pulled from actual psychological personality exams–culminates with a conclusive report based on the data it collects.

Karen talks with convincing authority about how to set your life on the right course. But a few days into the week-long experience, Karen begins to show signs that she’s not just permanently cheery avatar–she’s a person, and her life is falling apart.

In a reflection of the user, Karen presents herself as someone who can help you, but whose tumultuous personal life is beginning to appear from under the surface, according to Adams. “She’s simultaneously being a professional and teetering on the brink of chaos.” As a result, you’re left questioning whether or not this is a person you should trust, and how much of yourself you should reveal.

The app was intentionally designed to be as “anti-sci-fi” as possible, Adams says. “We wanted something that could have been created by Karen herself,” he says. “The intention is for it to be so friendly and everyday that no one has a clue as to the sinister processes going on in the background.”