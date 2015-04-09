4 Key Ingredients For Creating An Ideas Incubator

There’s a crazy game played in Japan that looks like a cross between rugby, wrestling, and capture the flag. It is called “ Bo-Taoshi ” and the goal is simple: defend your pole while simultaneously attempting to topple the pole of your opponent. Sitting on the top of the pole is the “ninja,” and it is his job to counteract the forces trying to bring him down. The game is not unlike business: the CEO is the ninja, with challengers seeking to disrupt the leader by being agile and attacking vulnerabilities. When you are at the top, the real challenge is being equally agile enough to stay there.

In his now classic 2004 book Why Big Companies Can’t Invent, Howard Anderson argues that it is hard to innovate when you are on top because all your natural instincts urge you to preserve the status quo. That is why the model of the integrated R&D lab as the engine of invention no longer works. Yet PwC’s recent CEO survey shows that 61% of CEOs consider innovation either their utmost priority or one of the top organizational priorities. So if the current model of innovation is broken, how can a large corporation invigorate its business?

Anderson’s advice is to replicate the environment of entrepreneur-led startups, which by their very nature have the inherent potential for invention and dramatic growth. But that’s easier said than done. How does an established company with tens of thousands of employees capture some startup magic?

Companies are focused on generating predictable results, so can they ever truly embrace risk and foster a culture of innovation?

The answer is “yes,” but carefully.

Incubate to Innovate

The solution is an internal incubation program mimicking the dynamics of a startup and tapping into the upside of that model. These “intrapreneurship” programs and internal incubation competitions are not new. One of the first instances of an intrapreneurship, dating back to the ’80s, is Apple’s Macintosh team.

Building a startup from the inside can be a tricky proposition, and since the time of Anderson’s publication, many companies have tried with mixed results. Take the example of Qualcomm, whose exploration of internal incubators started in 2006 with support from the highest level in the organization. Ricardo Dos Santos, Qualcomm’s director of New Business Development, was charged with leading the new “Venture Fest” program, which was open to employees from all divisions, with a plan to bring the best ideas to top execs and then implement them with existing business or R&D units. Some promising products emerged, like a wireless gaming console called Zeebo, but by 2012 Venture Fest had shut down. What went wrong? Dos Santos said challenges of culture, structure, and organizational alignment were all factors. More recently, Amazon’s Lab126, an internal incubator that evolved into a 3000-strong work force, is being reorganized following the disappointing launch of Fire Phone.

Before large corporations seek to emulate the scrappy creativeness of startups, it is vital for leadership to understand the four key ingredients that make startups hot houses of innovation but also fundamentally different from established firms. All these factors and the spirit of innovation that goes along with them should be encouraged, not squashed.