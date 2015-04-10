Don Draper Has Boinked More Than 20 Women, And This Illustrator Is Drawing Every Single One

We’re as sad as anyone about the end of Mad Men, the sensational TV show chronicling the exploits of 1960s ad man Don Draper. After eight years on the air, there are now only six episodes left in which to watch Don screw his way down Madison Avenue (and beyond). Designer Hannah Choi is documenting Don’s womanizing ways by drawing each woman he has slept with in the entirety of the series, and publishing them on Tumblr. She has made it up to the middle of the seventh season (every episode except the most recent one). The fact that we can’t remember many of these characters is a testament to just how much action Don gets. Others are women we’re praying will make a final cameo, like Dr. Faye Miller, and Don’s daughter’s old elementary school teacher Suzanne Farrell, both of whom we can all agree were far too good for him. As of now, there are 20 illustrations with more, no doubt, to come. Stay tuned.SW
