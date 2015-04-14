I Planned A Free Online Wedding With Ikea

You only get married two or three times in life, so you want it to be really special.

Now, Ikea has launched a new service allowing couples to get married online–what the company calls “love at its simplest.”

As the site promises:

The best sort of love is easy and effortless. And promising one another eternal devotion at a wedding should be just as simple. That’s why we’ve created a new type of wedding that’s neither expensive nor complicated. Invite your friends–as many as you like and wherever they may be–and celebrate together via a video link.

Even though I’m already in a happy marriage–love you honey!–I couldn’t help but wonder, “what if?” What if I didn’t get married in the icky analog world–the same world known for snot, farts, and toenail clippings? What if I’d gotten married in the digital world–the same world known for championing the free speech of YouTube commenters and helping militant radicals rapidly organize themselves into global meetup groups?

For Ikea, it’s a pretty spectacular marketing stunt. A footnote on the site has Pinteresty tips for planning a wedding on the cheap, full of Ikea’s own glasswares and textiles. Presumably, even those who don’t get married at Ikea’s site might still consider Ikea goods when planning their own wedding.

I see my ideal reception venue: a honky-tonk circus.

As for me, I couldn’t resist the prospect. What if the same mega corporation that sold me a chic particleboard coffee table for $15 threw me a wedding, for free? So without concerning myself with the trivialities of Swedish marriage laws or the sanctity of my own vows, I logged in through my Facebook account and got to work.