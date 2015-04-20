5 Great Ideas For The Future Of Flying (And One Really Terrible One)

Every year, the brightest minds in the airline industry assemble in Hamburg, Germany, for the Aircraft Interiors Expo . For the most part, it’s a boring trade show full of talk about seat textiles and fuel economy. But it also includes exhibitors like Boeing and Airbus, which announce plans for cabin design that are bound to impact your travel in years to come. With that in mind, here are the best ideas we spotted from the show–and one really, really bad one.

1. Boeing’s Bigger Overhead Space Bins

Boeing

On the new Boeing 737 MAX, the overhead bins have been redesigned to hold 50% more bags. How is that possible? The breakthrough was to make the bins taller, so that roller bags could fit in on their sides rather than their backs. The bins will also be two inches lower, and thereby easier to reach. Of course, that also means the bins are cutting two inches of headroom, though Boeing claims its engineers have molded them to minimize the feeling of claustrophobia. The first batch of new 737s will hit the skies in 2017.

2. Wider Seats For Obese People And Parents

SII Deutschland via Daily Mail

It’s called the SANTO seat (Special Accommodation Needs for Toddlers and Overweight Passengers), it’s by SII Deutschland, and it’s not much more complicated than a seat that’s one and a half times the width of a normal seat, allowing more space for parents who need to sit with their fussy toddlers or obese people who have difficulty fitting into a tiny airplane seat. Apparently, it harvests extra space by using the rear of the plane where the fuselage narrows (where, as we understand it, one and a half seats might fit but a full two seats couldn’t).

3. Solar-Charging Window Shades

The Solar Eclipse is a concept by B/E Aerospace that places solar film on the outside of a window shade, feeding power to USB ports. It’s only about 10 grams heavier than a stock shade, and it can be retrofitted into old planes to add power more easily than installing seat ports. As an added bonus, the company claims the green electrical energy in the cabin could actually save the plane from burning superfluous fossil fuels–as many as 7,300 gallons per jet a year.